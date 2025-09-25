Is the national guard still coming?; meet La.’s new Poet Laureate; why backfilling canals is so rare, despite efficacy

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, she tells us about the likelihood that President Trump will still send the national guard to New Orleans — and why that puts Gov. Jeff Landry in a precarious position.

Every two years, the state of Louisiana selects its Poet Laureate through its Endowment for the Humanities. The poet then travels the state encouraging fellow Louisianans to explore and engage with poetry.

The latest Poet Laureate, Gina Ferrara, tells us more about her journey as a poet and educator, and how she’s encouraging young people to pick up the pen.

This week, Louisiana Considered continues to bring you Wetlands Radio, a series about coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today, we discuss backfilling canals. What is it? And why is this process — though effective and inexpensive — still a rare way to build back land?

