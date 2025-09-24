© 2025
Louisiana Considered

Celebrating 150 years of the St. Roch market; how oyster shells can help restore the coastline

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
September 24, 2025
St. Roch Market 1964
P.H. Guarisco
St. Roch Market 1964

Driving down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood, the St. Roch Market is hard to miss. The historic public food hall first opened in 1875 and is where many popular restaurants and chains — like the Daily Beet and CR Coffee — got their start.

Now, the St. Roch Market is celebrating 150 years with a birthday party on Saturday 27 at 2pm.

Kevin Pedeaux, operator at the St. Roch Market, tells us about the food hall’s history, significance and upcoming celebration.

This week on Louisiana Considered, we continue bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series

about coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today, we learn how the oysters we eat in restaurants across the Gulf South just might be a part of coastal restoration.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
