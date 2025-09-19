How riverways naturally build land, and why people want to imitate it; Louisiana tutoring voucher program sees new success

This week on Louisiana Considered, we’re bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series about coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today, diversions: how the river builds land and why many people want to mimic it. Then, we dive into dredging, the process of underwater excavation that allows humans to build land from what the river brought us.

It’s been two years since the Louisiana Department of Education launched the Steve Carter Tutoring Program, which provides $1500 in vouchers for private after-school tutoring for students with reading or math scores below grade level. And after a slow start, the program now has a waitlist. Safura Syed has been reporting on this for Verite News. She joins us for more.

