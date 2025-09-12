Retired accountant debuts with LSU marching band at 66; LSU Museum of Art tackles bayou themes in latest exhibit

The LSU Museum of Art recently opened a new exhibit, “A Bayou State of Mind,” that tells individual stories of the Louisiana experience. Chief Curator of Exhibitions Michelle Schultee brought together 33 artists and over 100 contemporary artworks that tell different stories about Louisiana.

Schultee joins us to discuss the exhibition, along with one of the featured painters, New Orleans-based multimedia artist Carl Joe Williams.

This year, LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland introduced a new member, Kent Broussard. But the freshman isn’t your typical student. The 66-year-old retired accountant is roughly 40 years older than his bandmates. By marching in the purple and gold, he is living out a lifelong dream. Kent joins us now for more on his history-making role in the band.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m.

