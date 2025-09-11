Latest polls in NOLA mayor’s race; Public Service Commission releases energy efficiency program; look ahead at Saints 2025 season

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, she breaks down the latest poll numbers in the New Orleans mayor’s race.

After a decade of haggling, disposing, redesigning and modifying, the state’s Public Service Commission finally approved an energy efficiency program on August 20. So far, it has the support of utility companies, advocacy groups and PSC commissioners.

Alaina DiLaura, policy coordinator for the Alliance for Affordable Energy, joins us to explain the program and how it will save money for residents.

The New Orleans Saints had their first game of the 2025 season, ending months of speculation and what-ifs. The Saints lost SCORE against Y. But fans are still optimistic about new head coach Kellen Moore’s first season.

Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate Saints columnist Jeff Duncan joins us for his take on the start of the season

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

