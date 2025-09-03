What happens to inmates convicted by split juries; two new food banks coming to south La.; ICE presence instills fear in Kenner Hispanic community

In 2020 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous jury verdicts – previously legal only in Louisiana and Oregon – were unconstitutional. Yet there are more than one thousand people in our state who had been convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court ruling and who remain behind bars.

Richard Webster joins us for more on what happens next to those who have been convicted by split juries.

Last month, Second Harvest Food Bank announced it will open two new facilities in south Louisiana, one in Lake Charles and the other in Houma. Second Harvest says these facilities will better position the organization to respond to disasters more quickly, providing an uninterrupted supply chain.

John Sillars, chief strategy officer for Second Harvest Food Bank, tells us more.

Immigration remains a priority at the White House. And reports from around the country show traffic arrests are playing a part. For some, everyday roadside encounters are leading to immigration detention.

Bobbi-Jeanne Misick of Verite News and Kat Stromquist from the Gulf States Newsroom wanted to find out if this was true in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans with a large Hispanic population. They discussed their findings with The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins.

After Hurricane Katrina, many musicians left New Orleans, raising fears that the city could lose its musical culture. Then two prominent jazz musicians got together and created a village to bring the musicians back.

The Gulf State Newsroom’s Joseph King reports the place is still thriving.

