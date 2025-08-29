20 years ago, these pre-K students wrote a book about a classmate who evacuated for Katrina. Today they reunite

When Hurricane Katrina happened 20 years ago, 4-year-old Nigel Tapp evacuated from the Lower Ninth Ward to Montclair, New Jersey – the hometown of managing producer Alana Schreiber. When his pre-K classmates learned that his family had lost their house to the storm, they wrote a book and sold it to raise money.

Twenty years after Katrina – and the publication of “Nigel and the Hurricane,” Schreiber reunited Nigel with his classmates and the pre-K teacher who started it all.

Check out the full story here.

