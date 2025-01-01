Written by Roger A. Stetter after Hurricane Katrina

Why I Am Going Home

My world changed forever last August. We said good-bye to our son, Jack, a freshman at Cornell, in Ithaca. I visited the Teddy Roosevelt mansion in Oyster Bay and took a sentimental journey to my boyhood home in Massapequa. The old place evoked pleasant memories of a time when the world seemed very secure, marred only by an occasional freak accident, as when a neighbor's 12-year old son fell through the ice on Caroon's Lake and drowned, or my best friend's sister died a few days after she bore her first child. Riding the train back to Penn Station, I felt that Massapequa had prepared me for a happy life and a successful career as a lawyer and writer in New Orleans, the "city that care forgot" and which has been our home since 1982. A fateful message on the train that an old friend had died in New Orleans did not shake that perception. Nor a car accident on the night of his funeral that could have killed my beautiful wife. But a hurricane with the whimsical name "Katrina" hit my town hard a day later, and a strange odyssey in a world we never knew before began to unfold.

We left New Orleans on the eve of the hurricane and drove all night to a motel in a small town in west Alabama where I had never been before. We slept a long sleep, had a decent meal, slept some more, then got back on the highway after the motel lost power. In a few hours we arrived in Huntsville, Alabama where the people were friendly, the food moderately good, and the weather just fine. It was there that a waitress in a barbecue restaurant insisted on paying our tab, a young woman at the Wal-Mart invited us to attend church with her on Sunday, and a Red Cross volunteer fed us breakfast and gave us a wad of twenty dollar bills. On bended knee, I prayed to the Lord to shine a little light on me, and wept while an evangelical missionary helped me pray for my son, far away in college and with no place to come home to for the Thanksgiving holidays. Things seemed brighter after the prayer service and I began to enjoy my stay in Huntsville, a cozy, charming southern town that reminded me of Charlottesville, Virginia in 1968 when I entered law school.

I finally landed in Charlottesville where I have been living in the home of my best friend, Dr. George R. Minor, for almost two months. I have enjoyed every day in Charlottesville: delightful outings with Dr. Minor, visits with his family and friends, delectable meals prepared by his housekeepers, spectacular weather, and occasional visits with my wife, who stayed with family in Richmond until she returned to New Orleans a few weeks ago. I have hung out on the Corner and written notes to my son on pocket-size spiral notepads almost every day - mainly about my days in law school or childhood memories. I have also made new friends including several of the shopkeepers on Main Street who see me writing all the time and smoking my pipe, and probably think I am a writer or affluent retired person enjoying the sunshine and the college scene.

Last Saturday, one such friend, a pretty young woman who works in a copy shop, joined me for lunch at the downtown mall. We visited several bookstores, ate a light lunch, and did a lot of talking. She inquired what my plans were and I said I hadn't any but might work on a book. She asked why I did not return to New Orleans and I said I was afraid to go back to so much devastation. She then tactfully suggested that I needed to bite the bullet and go home, that if people like me stayed away, our City would not recover anytime soon.

My friend was right and I am going home in a few days. Home to the City of New Orleans, a place like no other that I love dearly. Now that I've seen the light, I can think of so many reasons to return, and I want to share some of them with you who are also from New Orleans. Here are three reasons why I'm going home:

New Orleans is the coolest city in America. A quixotic blend of delightfully irreverent people from every walk of life who really know how to party and just have a good time. Where else can you find the Roman Candy man in his horse-drawn wagon? Celebrate Boo at the Zoo? Walk down Magazine Street and see a thousand smiling faces you know or want to meet? Ride the streetcar all day long for a dollar and twenty-five cents? Take your kids on the Carousel in City Park or to Storyland? Greet your neighbors every day and actually have something interesting to talk about? Where else can you see long black limos waiting outside to take your neighbors' daughters to debutante balls? Walk in a jazz funeral? Catch a Carnival throw? Drink café au lait and bite into a fresh-cooked beignet at 3 o'clock in the morning? Bask in the sunshine of a Saturday afternoon when it's snowing all over the rest of the country? Nowhere but in New Orleans. New Orleans is not dead. It is just sick and needs some tender loving care. Don't believe what you see on television or read in the paper. First the news media blamed the victims, then they blamed the government, now they just ignore us, pretending that the country has recovered from Katrina, and returning to their favorite theme: Washington scandal and a shrinking president.

New Orleans needs us now and we need New Orleans now. Remember when we were kids and fire-trucks came screaming down the street? We ran behind them to the scene of the fire. We stood silent and watched as the flames leaped higher and higher until the house was consumed by fire. It was tragic but fascinating as well, particularly since it was somebody else's house burning, rather than our own. Well, now it's our house and we must help put out the fire. If we do nothing, the house will be destroyed and our hopes and dreams will be destroyed with it. How can we let that happen?

To you, my fellow New Orleanians -- in limbo, anxious, and confused -- I say, “Pack your bags and come home.” Together we have a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rebuild a great city and get back what can never be replaced or forgotten. We must lead the way and others will follow. We must sacrifice the present so we can have back our future. We must dare to go where our fathers did not have to go. We must cry so that we can laugh again. We can do it and we will do it. Do any of you want to be left behind? To tell your grandkids you were afraid and therefore did nothing? To lie awake at night for the rest of your life and wonder why you did not help to save the city you love? The city that made you who you are -- intelligent, funny, and wise? Then ask yourself this question: If Not Now, When?