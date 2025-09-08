How NOLA jazz funeral has evolved; findings on Louisiana’s wellbeing; urban farmers reclaim land in Lower 9th Ward

The nonpartisan, public policy organization, Leaders for a Better Louisiana, recently released its latest Louisiana Fact Book. It’s a list of 35 indicators over five key areas used to measure the state’s overall wellbeing.

The organization’s chief policy officer, Barry Erwin, joins us to discuss this year’s slight upward trend.

The documentary “City of A Million Dreams - Parading for The Dead In New Orleans” explores the history and evolution of the New Orleans jazz funeral. That final goodbye is a mix of grief and joy, sadness and elation, weeping and second line dancing.

Director Jason Berry joins us to discuss the making of the film, and how viewers can watch on Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Two decades after Hurricane Katrina, the city of New Orleans still has plenty of vacant lots, especially in the majority Black neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward. After the storm, Black New Orleanians struggled to return to their land and rebuild their homes, in part, because of the way the city and the state handled recovery efforts.

As the coastal desk’s Eva Tesfaye reports, one artist has navigated a bureaucratic city program to reclaim her family’s land, with the help of her community.

