LSU head football coach fired; Xavier marks 100th year with art exhibition; Louisiana Book Festival

On Sunday night, LSU fired head football coach Brian Kelly following a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M. What began as a discussion on staffing changes ended with Kelly’s firing, according to multiple news outlets. Koki Riley covers LSU baseball and football for The Advocate and joins us for more.

2025 marks 100 years since the founding of Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans. To this day, it’s the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic University. Now, a new exhibition at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art celebrates the centennial. Dubbed “Each One Teach One” the exhibit showcases 100 years of art from the Xavier community.

Ron Bechet, professor and former head of the Art Department at Xavier University, and Bradley Sumrall, curator at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, tell us more about the exhibition and Xavier art history.

This coming Saturday marks the 100th anniversary of the State Library of Louisiana. It’s also the date for the annual Louisiana Book Festival in downtown Baton Rouge, where organizers plan to celebrate the milestone.

With more on the library’s role and impact across a century and what’s planned for this year's book festival, State Librarian Meg Placke and the festival’s executive director, Robert Wilson, tell us more.

