Moreno’s transition to mayor; how Supreme Court case could impact La. 2026 election dates; Loyola’s incarcerated student program

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We discuss mayor-elect Helena Moreno’s swift transition to power and a major city budget crisis.

Lawmakers return to the statehouse today after Governor Jeff Landry called a special session. They are addressing next year’s election plans and making changes to the 2026 election dates. All the while a Supreme Court case on state redistricting looms overhead.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us now to explain how the Supreme Court case could have impacts on the state session.

The U.S. Department of Education recently approved the Loyola University of New Orleans’ Prison Education Program, which paves the way for incarcerated students to access Pell Grants. This builds upon a partnership between Loyola and Rayburn Correctional Center, which began in 2022 as a way to help more people behind bars achieve academic success.

Executive director of the Jesuit Social Research Institute, Annie Phoenix, and JSRI fellow Stephanie Gaskill join us for more.

