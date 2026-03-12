New Orleans native, Atlantic writer Clint Smith on latest work; Sea Change travels to Cambodia

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane kicks off tonight, and among the featured authors, directors and journalists is Clint Smith, a staff writer at The Atlantic and author of the poetry collection “Above Ground” and the best-selling book “How the Word Is Passed.”

Smith is no stranger to New Orleans. He’s a native of the city who wrote a reflection on Hurricane Katrina’s 20th anniversary in August.

Smith joins us for more on where you can catch him this weekend.

Last week on Louisiana Considered, we brought you the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change , exploring how artificial reefs are helping restore sea life habitats in Alabama. Today, in the second part of the episode, we learn how these reefs are playing out all the way in Cambodia.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!