Breaking down Louisiana v. Callais; Holocaust Cantata presents music from concentration camps; WWNO’s benefit concert

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing Callais v. Louisiana, a seminal redistricting case that focuses on the constitutionality of the state’s congressional map. The court will consider whether Louisiana’s creation of a second majority-Black district in 2024 — which was required by the Voting Rights Act — is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th and 15th Amendments.

John Cusick serves as Assistant Counsel for the Legal Defense Fund, the organization arguing to keep the map as it is. He spoke with WRKF’s Report for America Corps Member, Alex Cox, for more.

The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans takes audiences on an emotional, musical journey through one of the darkest episodes in human history as it presents Donald McCullough’s Holocaust Cantata: Songs from the Camps. The work is based on research of original music sung by those imprisoned in concentration camps.

Steven Edwards, music director of the Symphony Chorus of New Orleans, joins us with more.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 29, WWNO will host a first-of-its-kind benefit concert. The event will honor contributions in public radio and feature New Orleans musical legends Big Sam’s Funky Nation and Stanton Moore. WWNO’s development assistant and classical network coordinator, Sara Henegan, tells us what’s on deck at the upcoming event.

