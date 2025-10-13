© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

New Orleans’ next mayor; latest in Kyren Lacy investigation; STEM library offers free tools for teachers

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:32 PM CDT
Helena Moreno celebrates her mayoral win at the Civic Theater in New Orleans on October 11, 2025.
Christiana Botic
/
Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America
Helena Moreno celebrates her mayoral win at the Civic Theater in New Orleans on October 11, 2025.

On Saturday, New Orleans’ city council president, Helena Moreno, won the election to become the city’s next mayor. She did so without forcing a runoff, having secured more than 50% of the primary vote.The Times-Picayune/The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, joins us to break down this race and the other elections on the ballot.

Last April, former LSU wide receiver and NFL prospect Kyren Lacy died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police car chase in Texas. The incident came days before Lacy was due in court after being charged with negligent homicide following a fatal car accident in December.

Now, the investigation into the initial crash is under scrutiny after state police and Lacy’s lawyer both released new footage earlier this month.

WRKF’s Mel Bridges has been covering this story and joins us for an update.

If you're an educator who has ever wished for enhanced lab equipment, additional support, or innovative ideas for your classroom, then you may be in luck.

STEM Library Lab offers science and technology learning equipment to students and teachers throughout the New Orleans area.

Founder and director Todd Wackerman and 6th-grade teacher at TH Harris Middle in Jefferson Parish, Cheka Pedescleaux, join us for more on the library’s free resources.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber