Changes coming to GUMBO broadband program; sepsis prevention at hospitals; new East Baton Rouge vaping law

Louisiana’s GUMBO broadband program has been expanding internet access in rural areas for three years now. But because the state program relies on federal funding, recent changes to federal spending are impacting the initiative.

Camden Doherty has been covering the GUMBO broadband program for The Current. He joins us for more.

One of Louisiana’s largest hospital systems has been studying how to prevent sepsis infections, a persistent problem in health care settings that can even lead to death. And now, they’re seeing dramatic results.

Dr. Christopher Thomas, vice president and chief quality officer of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, joins us with more.

It’s no secret that smoking e-cigarettes, or vapes, has seen increased popularity among teens in recent years. Last month, East Baton Rouge officials passed a new vaping law. The goal is to keep kids from starting to vape while still allowing adults to have the option to do so.

Report for America corps member Alex Cox has the story.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!