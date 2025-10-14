Mayor Cantrell ignites old trash feud; what to expect at New Orleans Film Festival; Marigny Opera Ballet gears up for season premiere

LaToya Cantrell is wrapping up her final term in office, and the embattled mayor recently issued a new call for a sanitation provider in the French Quarter. This surprised city council members and constituents, as the call requested a six-month contract, which would overlap for the new term of New Orleans newly-elected mayor Helena Moreno. Ben Myers, reporter for the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, tells us why this latest move reignites an old feud.

The New Orleans Film Festival is returning on October 23-27. The week-long event has been celebrating diverse voices and storytelling in independent filmmaking for more than 36 years. Dodd Loomis, interim executive director of the New Orleans Film Society, tells us more about the films, panels, workshops and more.

The Marigny Opera Ballet is gearing up for its 12th season of contemporary dance performances. The company will open with “Winterlight,” a full-length show about the winter solstice.

Marigny Opera Ballet’s executive director Dave Hurlbert and choreographer Christian Denice join us for more.

