New podcast on adapting to climate change; Japan Fest comes to NOMA; the case for drug checking

Japan Fest kicks off this weekend at NOMA, the New Orleans Museum of Art. It’s billed as the largest celebration in the Gulf South dedicated to Japanese art and culture.

NOMA’s Public Programs Coordinator Kate McCurdy joins us with more on the festivities

No Matter The Water is a new five-part documentary series that explores what it takes to stay rooted in the Gulf South, even as the land and water change. The podcast follows five South Louisianans who share stories of faith, adaptation and protecting their community during times of uncertainty. The series was created by The Current, in Lafayette and produced by Rachel Nederveld. Rachel joins us for more on the stories she captured.

Drug checking is a service that tests drug samples and tells people what’s in them so they can make safer choices. Other countries, including the Netherlands, have national drug checking systems. But as the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports, there aren’t any in the Gulf South.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!