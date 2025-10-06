NOLA mayor candidate Royce Duplessis on his vision for the city; new book explores horrors of solitary confinement

The primary election in the New Orleans mayor’s race is just over a week away, and here on Louisiana Considered, we’re bringing you conversations with the top 3 candidates.

Today, we’ll hear from state Senator Royce Duplessis (D-LA). He spoke to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace about the tactics behind his campaign, his plans if elected and why he believes his lack of city council experience is an asset.

Solitary confinement is the subject of a new book co-written by incarcerated journalists and outside experts. It argues that the practice — which has been used in Louisiana — hurts mental health and doesn't make prisons safer.

A mobile museum paired to the book arrives in New Orleans by bus later this month. The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist spoke with co-author and incarcerated writer Christopher Blackwell about the book, “Ending Isolation: The Case Against Solitary Confinement.”

