Political violence in the digital age; how Usher Syndrome impacts Cajun communities; Memories of Katrina from prison

Political violence across the spectrum is on the rise, and the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is just the latest example. Research shows exposure to traumatic events through social media can cause anxiety similar to when you’re in physical danger.

Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington recently spoke with Licensed Social Worker and director of Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana, Sherrard Crespo, about the trauma of political violence in the digital age, and how the national suicide hotline can help those struggling to cope.

“The Quiet Cajuns” is a documentary short that explores Usher Syndrome, a genetic form of deaf blindness. The film highlights the condition’s impact on Louisiana’s Cajun community, as the Acadiana region is home to the nation’s largest known communities of people with the syndrome.

Biology professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Phyllis Baudoin Griffard, and master instructor of moving image arts at ULL, Connie Castille, are the producers behind this film. They join us now for more on amplifying the stories of people living with the condition, and researchers working towards a cure.

As many New Orleanians fled ahead of Hurricane Katrina, thousands remained behind at the Orleans Parish Prison — then the city's jail complex. So what happened inside? And what does it mean today?

In this first of a series considering that history, the Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist visits with a man who describes the feeling behind jailhouse walls.

