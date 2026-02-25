Court greenlights Ten Commandments law for schools, energy costs of AI data centers; ‘How Kids Think’ exhibit

Louisiana public schools must display the Ten Commandments after a federal appeals court allowed the law to take effect late last week, overturning a lower court’s decision. But critics have vowed to keep fighting it. And schools are weighing what it all means for them.

WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us more.

Artificial intelligence data centers are growing across the country. In Louisiana, construction for a massive Meta data center is underway in Richland Parish.

But what are the energy costsof these centers? And who will pay for skyrocketing electric bills? In Louisiana, that may fall to residents.

Paul Arbaje, energy analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists, has been reporting on the costs of AI data centers for The Equation. He joins us with more.

A new exhibit at the Louisiana Children’s Museum explores how children think, create and interact with the world around them.

Curators say it’s not just for kids. It also presents it in a way grownups can understand and it encourages parents and educators to experience how young children process the world.

Shannon Blady, the museum’s chief learning officer, joins us for more.

