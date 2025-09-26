© 2025
Louisiana Considered

Why our understanding of the coastline may be Louisiana’s greatest scientific achievement

By Alana Schreiber
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:52 PM CDT
Glass Half Full and Tulane University helpers work to pour new sand - including sand made from recycled glass - out as part of a coastal restoration project in Bayou Bienvenue on March 9, 2024.

For the last two weeks on Louisiana Considered, we’ve been bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series on coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today: the final episodes.

First we explore glass recycling, and how one innovative idea can make a huge impact. Then we take the longview, and learn why our understanding of the coastline is perhaps Louisiana’s greatest weapon against climate change.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
