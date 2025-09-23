Narcan training at colleges; how native plants help our land; 20 years of Musaica Chamber Ensemble

Last week, pro football hall of famer Emmitt Smith and reality star-turned recovery advocate Zac Clark stopped at Louisiana State University to discuss the opioid epidemic and how to combat it. LSU was the latest stop on their college tour with the Ready to Rescue Initiative, an organization that aims to fight the stigma of opioid addiction and teach people how to save lives with naloxone nasal spray. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins was in the room, and joins us now for more.

This week on Louisiana Considered, we continue bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series about coastal restoration, from producer Eve Abrams. Today, we hear about the crucial role native plants play in restoring our coast.

The New Orleans-based Musaica Chamber Ensemble is celebrating a milestone as it gears up for its 20th Anniversary. At the helm is founder and violist Bruce Owen.

Owen joins us with more on the organization’s history and how they’re marking twenty years of classical music.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!