Efforts to revive NOLA film industry; spooky Halloween event in old funeral home; complications to Hyundai’s U.S. investments

The once-vibrant Louisiana film and television industry has dramatically slowed down. There are five independent feature films in pre- or full production in the state, a stark contrast from previous years.

CEO of The Ranch Film Studios in Chalmette and president of Film Louisiana, Jason Wagespack, breaks down the situation and the efforts of lobbyists to revive the industry.

A spooky, creepy, unique adventure, just in time for Halloween, awaits those who dare to step inside

The Delaporte Manor is hosting a spooky adventure just in time for Halloween. The former funeral home will welcome guests to a horror-themed home full of escape rooms and other activities.

Delaporte Manor director Andrew Preble tells us more about his creation and how he first fell in love with haunted houses, creating them in his childhood home in Abita Springs.

The South Korean car company Hyundai is committing $26 billion to building out its U.S. manufacturing over the next four years. That includes a nearly $6 billion steel plant in Louisiana. And the company is sticking with the investment despite complications with the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdowns.

Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports that some activists are also questioning whether that commitment will lead to American jobs.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

