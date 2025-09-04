Will Trump send National Guard to NOLA?; concerns over new levee system; unique origin story behind the NOLA Project

It’s Thursday, and time for our Week in Politics with the Times Picayune’s/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss President Trump’s proposal to send the National Guard to New Orleans and how Gov. Jeff Landry has responded.

Ask anyone in New Orleans, and they know: Hurricane Katrina was such a devastating disaster because of the catastrophic failure of the city’s levee system. In the storm’s wake, the federal government built an entirely new levee system, and the state created entirely new organizations to oversee it.

Despite the upgrades, water policy critics are warning that politics could be undermining the city’s most important protection against the next storm. The coastal desk’s Eva Tesfaye tells us more.

You have an idea, and you convince your friends to join you in realizing it. They move to another city, in this case, New Orleans. But just before that vision is about to take center stage, Katrina hits.

That’s what happened to The NOLA Project when they were getting ready for their first production as a theatre company in 2005. But the group returned to the city and persevered, often performing their works outside of traditional venues and in “found spaces.”

Founder Andrew Larimer and original company member and second artistic director, AJ Allegra, tell us more about the theatre’s unique origin story.

