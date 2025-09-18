NOLA mayor’s race update; how Dept. of Ed. is addressing truancy concerns; how La. became a leader in coastal restoration

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace.

Today, we break down the latest in the New Orleans mayor’s race, including fundraising, poll numbers and what it means to be a “New Orleanian.”

Louisiana schools have made some big strides in recent years. Math and reading scores are as high – or higher – than they were before the pandemic. According to one analysis, Louisiana is the only state that has made a full recovery in both subjects and has continued to improve.

But there’s another data point that’s been harder to move: Attendance.

Misty Davis, executive director of attendance strategies at the Louisiana Department of Education, tells us more about targeting truancy.

This week on Louisiana Considered, we're bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series about coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams.

Between natural disasters, offshore drilling and the petrochemical industry, Louisiana might seem like an unlikely place to lead coastal restoration movements.

Today, we learn how Louisiana became a world leader in restoration despite -- or perhaps because -- of the ongoing environmental concerns.

