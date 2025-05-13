What does an American pope mean for US Catholics?; Katrina response leader shares hurricane preparedness tips

Last Thursday, Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the new pope. Now known as Pope Leo XIV, he’s the first American pope in the Vatican’s history. Father Mark Mossa, Program Director for the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies at Loyola University of New Orleans, tells us more about what it means to have an American pope and how this could shape the Church’s future.

The start of hurricane season is just weeks away, and it will be 20 years since Hurricane Katrina. And the man who led response efforts after the storm, Lt. General Russel Honoré (retired) wants to make sure you’re prepared.

General Honoré joins us to reflect on Hurricane Katrina 20 years later and offer advice for this year’s season.

