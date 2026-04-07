MSJE exhibit features portraits of Holocaust survivors; Erica Falls shares songwriting process in new film

In 1993, New Orleans bankruptcy attorney John Menszer began photographing and interviewing Holocaust survivors. The project soon took on a life of its own, and he started touring the country, taking more photos, collecting more stories and curating exhibits.

Now, there’s a new exhibition of his work at the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience. The wing opened with some survivors and their family members in attendance.

Menszer joins us for more.

New Orleans singer Erica Falls is known for her powerful voice and signature “vintage soul” style. Now, she has a new album out, along with an accompanying documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of her songwriting process.

Falls joins us for more on her new music and what it’s like to share her musical journey with fans.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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