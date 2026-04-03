Would cheer, dance and lacrosse be safer if sanctioned as high school sports?

BATON ROUGE—A House resolution seeks to recognize high school dance, cheer and lacrosse teams as sanctioned sports in a move that could bring greater structure and safety oversight to activities long popular among students but not governed like traditional athletics.

House Concurrent Resolution 10, introduced by Rep. Roger Wilder III, R-Denham Springs, would ask the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to bring the activities under its

authority.

The House Education unanimously passed the resolution this week, and it will next go to the House floor.

“We’re throwing these teenage girls 15 feet in the air, and then there’s no safety protocols for that right now,” Wilder said.

As a non-binding resolution, the measure asks – rather than orders –the LHSAA to sanction the activities, and Wilder said he simply wanted to open a dialogue about it.

Ethan Anderson, LHSAA Director of Communication, said in an interview dance and cheer were previously explored for sanctioning but lost momentum due to a lack of sustained interest or programs across schools.

“We have no objection… we just want to make sure that schools really know what they’re getting into,” Anderson said.

For a sport to become sanctioned, at least 80 schools must express interest in participating.

Anderson noted that this threshold may not be an issue for cheer and dance, as more than 80 schools already have teams.

However, lacrosse faces a steeper challenge, he said, with only 19 schools in the state currently fielding teams.

“If schools come to us and want it, we’re happy to find a way to help make that happen,” Anderson said.

If the activities were to become sanctioned, the schools would be required to follow guidelines set by the National Federation of High Schools.

They include coaching certification and standardized safety measures. At present, cheer teams are not required to follow national safety protocols.

Wilder noted that he does not intend to force the LHSAA into action but hopes to encourage conversations about how best to protect student participants.

He said he filed the resolution in response to a request from Kelly Pertuit and her daughter Riley, who is a member of the Denham Springs High School Jackettes Dance Team. The Pertuits attended the hearing.

In addition to safety concerns, the proposal could also broaden opportunities for students and families.

By bringing dance, cheer, and lacrosse into the interscholastic framework, families may have alternatives to travel-based programs, which can be costly and less accessible.