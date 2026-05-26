Legislative session enters final week; end of school-year wrap up; Operation Restoration helps women leaving prison

The Louisiana legislative session is entering its final week. Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, tells us what bills passed, which failed, and what efforts are underway to change voting in the party primary system.

Another school year has come and gone. In Louisiana, reading scores are continuing to rise after a COVID drop. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz joins us to discuss some of the biggest stories from the last school year.

For years, Louisiana has had one of the highest rates of incarceration in the country. But for many women leaving prison, the barriers don’t end once they’re released — especially when it comes to education and employment.

Operation Restoration is working to change that through higher education, job training and reentry support for formerly incarcerated women and girls.

Syrita Steib, founder and CEO of Operation Restoration, and Stephanie King, the first graduate of the organization’s College-in-Prison partnership with Tulane University, join us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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