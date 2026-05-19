SCOTUS weighs in on Mifepristone; Raises for all EBR employees; Meet the nun behind a hotel for families in need

Roughly two weeks ago, the New Orleans-based U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling to ban the distribution of Mifepristone — one of two widely used drugs used for medication abortion — following telehealth appointments.

The Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the ruling before releasing a new decision to keep Mifepristone available while the case proceeds in lower courts.

Rosemary Westwood, a New York Times fellow and former WWNO and WRKF public health reporter, joins us with the latest.

East Baton Rouge city-parish employees are set to receive an across-the-board raise. Many will see at least a 3.5% increase in their paycheck starting in July. The goal is to bring parish employees above the poverty line as much as possible.

Before this raise, the lowest-paid worker roughly made $10.54 per hour. Now, that rate sits at roughly $12.53 per hour.

WRKF’s Report for America Corps member Alex Cox tells us more.

Since opening in 2018, Hotel Hope in New Orleans has served as a safe space for hundreds of mothers and children in need of shelter. The nonprofit provides food, clothing and case management services to assist families in need of support. It also helps them find permanent housing.

Last week, Hotel Hope held a ceremonial groundbreaking on its new affordable housing units.

One of the organization’s biggest champions is Sister Mary Lou Specha, a nun who serves as executive director. She joins us now for more about Hotel Hope, alongside Oji Alexander, the chief executive officer of People’s Housing Plus, the developer behind the new units.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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