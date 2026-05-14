Confusion over upcoming elections; Bayou Boogaloo faces major cuts; how to make streets safer for pedestrians

Statewide elections are approaching this Saturday, but there’s confusion over which votes will count. While residents will weigh in on ballot amendments, the Senate race and judgeships, Gov. Jeff Landry postponed the U.S. House race after the Supreme Court deemed the state’s congressional map unconstitutional. Still, the candidates remain on the ballot, and there are lawsuits circulating that advocate for these votes to still count.

Stephanie Grace , the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, joins us to break down the confusion.

According to New Orleans Police Department traffic reports, at least four bicyclists and over two dozen pedestrians were killed in motor vehicle crashes in New Orleans last year. This doesn’t include those injured in such accidents.

Just over a month ago, the city council adopted the Safe Streets and Roads for All Safety Action Plan to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2041.

Allene La Spina, executive director of Bike Easy, joins us for more on this plan.

This weekend, Bayou Boogaloo , the annual May festival, will celebrate its 20th anniversary. But this year, the semi-aquatic musical festival comes with major cuts and new locations.

Festival founder Jared Zeller joins us for more on this year’s event and why they’re scaling back.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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