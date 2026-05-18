Surprises in Saturday’s elections; Smithsonian partners with Festival Acadiens; Stories from New Orleans civil rights boycotts

Saturday’s election results came as a shock to some amid rumors of voter discrepancies in the closed primaries. Some analysts view the results as a major pushback against Gov. Jeff Landry, whose five amendments were all rejected.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us with more.

In the Spring of 1960, Black residents boycotted stores along one of New Orleans’ busiest shopping stretches to send a message. They refused to shop at businesses on Dryades Street that took Black dollars but refused to hire Black workers.

This story from the local Civil Rights Movement is recounted as part of the Historic New Orleans Collection exhibition, “The Trail They Blazed.” Exhibit curator Eric Seiferth joins us for more.

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, the Smithsonian is collaborating with 40 festivals across the country between March and November that highlight different U.S. subcultures on how they celebrate community, cultural exchange and civic engagement.

One of the featured festivals will be Louisiana’s very own Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which returns this October 9-11.

To tell us more about the Smithsonian’s involvement is Cajun folklorist and founder of Festival Acadiens, Barry Ancelet, and Pat Mould , famed Cajun and Creole chef and the vice president of programming for the festival.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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