Going undercover as a guard at a private prison; how Lafon Arts Center is expanding rural arts education

10 years ago, Mother Jones investigator Shane Bauer went undercover at a private prison in Louisiana. Disguised as a prison guard, he observed the violence and neglect at Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, Louisiana. His report drew the attention of many, including President Obama, who stated the government would discontinue sending federal inmates to private prison, which was ultimately unfulfilled when President Trump took office.10 years later, Winn is still operating. Now it serves as a processing and detention facility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bauer spoke with Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber about how he’s reflected on the ten years since his investigation, and the state of the private prison industry today.

The Lafon Performing Arts Center in Luling, Louisiana has built a one-of-kind program that seeks to increase arts education among students in rural areas. The Artsperience program offers kids opportunities to develop their skills in performing, visual and technical arts, while also receiving mentorship from professional artists. The arts center also brings incredible performances, including Broadway tours, to local audiences.

Lafon Arts Center executive director Ned Moore joins us with more on the importance of artistic educational opportunities.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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