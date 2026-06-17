Baton Rouge voters weigh in on library funding; federal funds for crisis pregnancy centers; study on family literacy and school-readiness

When Baton Rouge voters head to the polls later this month, they’ll have the opportunity to decide on the fate of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s funding. The library is asking voters to approve its dedicated property tax.

Report for America corps member Alex Cox joins us for more on this story, and why the fate of the library is continually on the Baton Rouge ballot.

Louisiana is among at least eight states that give federal funds to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

The Department of Children and Family Services spent over $2 million in federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding or on centers that discourage its patients from seeking abortions.

Stateline reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris joins us with the details.

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities recently released a landmark study demonstrating the measurable impact its Prime Time Preschool Literacy program has on learning and school-readiness.

LEH spearheaded the program a little over three decades ago, and since then, the program has been used as a model that has been repeated in states nationwide.

Sarah Withers, vice president of education programs for the LEH, joins us for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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