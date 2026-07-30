Congressional races heat up; latest on cyclosporiasis outbreak; new guidebook for survivors of violent crime

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for our week in politics with Times -Picayune/The Advocate Editorial Director and Columnist Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss the latest in the state’s congressional elections and the pending Supreme Court cases that could affect some congressional districts.

A nationwide outbreak of a microscopic parasite has reached Louisiana. Known as cyclospora, the parasite causes intestinal issues, bloating, stomach issues and nausea, among other side effects.

Dr. Fred Lopez is an infectious disease specialist at LSU Health New Orleans. He tells us more about symptoms, prevention and treatment.

For victims of violent crime in New Orleans, the criminal justice process is often long, bureaucratic and compounded by the grief of the moment.

That’s why Rose Preston, founder of Crime Survivors NOLA, recently published a new edition of the crime survivors guidebook. The book aims to offer support and resources to survivors of different types of crimes in the New Orleans area.

Preston tells us about the release and an upcoming book launch event.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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