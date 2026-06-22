New Orleanians respond to climate vulnerability studies; a wife helped free her husband from Angola, now they fight for their nephew

If you live in South Louisiana, you probably saw the headlines last month raising alarm about the region’s vulnerability to climate change. Like this one in The Guardian: ‘Point of no return’: New Orleans relocation must start now due to sea level rise, study finds.

WWNO and WRKF reporters Aubri Juhasz and Eva Tesfaye have been looking at the study, media coverage and how locals are responding. They sat down to talk about it with one another.

The sequel to the Oscar-nominated documentary “Time,” titled “Time II: Unfinished Business,” premiered Friday on Amazon Prime. It picks up where the first leaves off, after Sibil “Fox Rich” Richardson’s husband, Rob, is freed from Angola after serving 21 years for armed robbery. Fox was also involved in the robbery and served seven years in prison.

The film documents the couple's fight for the release of their nephew, an accomplice who is still serving time. It also highlights their fight for justice reform to ensure punishments fit the crime.

“Fox Rich” and Rob Richardson join us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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