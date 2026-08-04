Deep dive into development site NDAs; Study reveals more learning disabilities in children living near petrochemical plants

On Louisiana Considered, we’ve been discussing the non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, that have become commonplace in Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration.

The Gulf States Newsroom reported earlier this year that at least 50 elected officials signed NDAs with Louisiana Economic Development related to large-scale industrial projects.

Yesterday on the show, we heard how some of these NDAs extend to the governor’s office, and include the governor himself.

Today, Gulf States Newsroom reporter Drew Hawkins joins us to break down his reporting and what these NDAs reveal about the current administration.

A new study out of the Collaborative Data Analysis and Dillard University reveals that children living in areas with higher industrial pollution exposure have higher rates of learning disabilities. This comes after years of concerns for children who are raised near petrochemical facilities, specifically in the state’s industrial corridor known as Cancer Alley.

Alison Cohen, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology & Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, and Juliet Nussbaum, project epidemiologist from Dillard University, join us for more.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!