Senate primary results; SPLC’s year in hate; 23 year-old becomes first La. patient functionally cured of sickle cell

The primary season for Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race is finally behind us, and we know who the Republican and Democratic candidates in the fall election will be. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us how Republican Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis made it this far.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released its annual Year in Hate and Extremism report in early June, counting more than 1200 hate and extremist antigovernment groups across the country — and 33 across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The report says the hard right is no longer knocking on the door of American institutions. It has walked through.

Gulf States Newsroom intern Tanner O’Neal Riley has been covering the report and joins us with more.

23 year-old Daniel Cressy recently became the first patient in Louisiana to undergo gene therapy for sickle cell disease. Now that he’s been functionally cured of the disease he can pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. He also co-founded Privileged Pilots, a nonprofit that encourages others going through medical challenges to still pursue their dreams.

Dr. Ben Watkins, director of the Stem Cell Transplant and Cell Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, tells us more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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