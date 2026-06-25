Countdown to Senate runoff; concerns over disappearing marsh in New Orleans East; UNO’s first marching band in 50 years

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss the final stretch of the Senate primary runoff and how State Treasurer John Fleming has been catching up to the Trump-endorsed Julia Letlow in the polls.

There’s a spit of land out in New Orleans East. Thousands drive past it every day and don’t give it much of a thought. But this marsh, which stands between Lake Pontchartrain and the Gulf, offers the New Orleans Metro area protection from storms and floods. And, it’s disappearing.

Tristan Baurick , senior environmental & climate reporter for Verite News, tells us why this land is disappearing and what can be done about it.

Changes are coming fast to the University of New Orleans. The UNO medallion in front of the Earl K Long Library is gone, awaiting its new LSU New Orleans logo.

And after nearly 50 years without one, UNO will resurrect its marching band.

Eddie Williams Jr. was recently named the new band director. He joins us for more on the program he’s starting up, and why no previous musical experience will be required

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!