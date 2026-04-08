Follow-up investigation into data center NDAs; Artemis II brings piece of Louisiana to space; Opéra Louisiane presents ‘Madame Butterfly’

A recent investigation by the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins found that dozens of elected officials in Louisiana have signed nondisclosure agreements related to large-scale developments, including the Amazon data centers in northwest Louisiana. The announcement caught many by surprise. Critics say the agreements keep communities in the dark.

Hawkins joins us for an update in his reporting.

The Artemis II rocket is making its way back from the far side of the moon after a mission where astronauts traveled the furthest ever distance from earth. As it turns out, a piece of Louisiana has been traveling with them. Part of the rocket was made at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, and more than forty Michoud employees traveled to the Kennedy space center last week to watch the rocket launch.

Back in July of 2024, we heard from Chandler Sheuermann, a NASA engineer based at Michoud, about Louisiana’s contributions to the Artemis II. We’ll revisit the discussion.

On Saturday, Opéra Louisiane, will present a performance of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” to the River Center in Baton Rouge. The show will feature Metropolitan Opera soprano Teresa Perrotta.

Opéra Louisiane’s general director, Paul Groves, tells us more about bringing world-class operas to the capital city.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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