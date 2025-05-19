© 2025
Capitol Access Minute: Lawmakers enter sixth week of special session

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:24 PM CDT
Aerial view of the Louisiana State Capitol building.
Wesley Muller
/
Louisiana Illuminator
Aerial view of the Louisiana State Capitol building.

A bill that would exempt prescription drugs and insulin from state and local taxes will go before the full House Monday. They’re already exempt from state taxation under current law. If HB 606 passes and is signed into law, it would go into effect Aug. 1.

Legislation that would no longer require the state to compensate individuals who are wrongfully convicted or imprisoned will go before the House Appropriations Committee Monday. HB 673 was approved last month with a 7-4 vote in the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee.

And a bill to establish dedicated funding to the Fortify Coastal Homes Fund will also go before House Appropriations Monday. The bill has already cleared the House Ways and Means committee. If HB 663 passes, eligible residents can receive up to a $10,000 grant to retrofit their homes with a roof more likely to withstand hurricane force winds.

Both chambers of the legislature will convene this afternoon as they begin week six of the regular session.
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisianaCapitol Access2025 legislative session
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
