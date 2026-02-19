Mardi Gras political satire; a look at Louisiana's electrical grid; why companies are investing in blue ammonia

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace.

Today, she breaks down some of the satirical floats during Mardi Gras season, which krewes criticized the presidential administration, and which krewes defended it.

Last year, some Louisiana residents experienced a scheduled blackout, and many of them blamed — perhaps unfairly — the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

Later this year, MISO will conduct what’s called a load pocket risk assessment. It’s a look at Louisiana’s electrical grid, its capabilities and inadequacies.

Madelyn Smith, Louisiana program manager for the Southeastern Wind Coalition, a major promoter of MISO membership, explains what this means.

Major Louisiana industries are placing multibillion-dollar bets on blue ammonia — a product made from fossil fuels and extra technology in order to capture planet-warming gases and store them underground. But despite promising major emissions cuts, a recent investigation by Floodlight found that similar carbon capture projects can still cause pollution and environmental damage.

Ames Alexander, investigative reporter for Floodlight News, tells us more.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!