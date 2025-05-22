© 2025
WWNO/WRKF and Gulf States Newsroom win 10 Regional Murrow Awards

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By WWNO Staff
Published May 22, 2025 at 1:08 PM CDT

We’re thrilled to share that WWNO/WRKF and the Gulf States Newsroom have won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association — including the award for Overall Excellence.

Our teams were recognized in the following categories:

  • Continuing Coverage
  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
  • Excellence in Writing
  • Feature Reporting
  • Hard News
  • News Documentary
  • News Series
  • Podcast
  • Sports Reporting
  • Overall Excellence

These awards honor outstanding journalism across our region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Regional winners will move on to compete at the national level, with the national Murrow Award winners to be revealed in August.

Here are the award-winning stories.

Continuing Coverage

Louisiana bans, criminalizes abortion drugs
Rosemary Westwood, WWNO/WRKF

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Nuoc: A Viet-Cajun story
Anya Groner for "Sea Change"/WWNO/WRKF

Excellence in Writing

Gumbo Inflation
Stephan Bisaha, Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom

Feature Reporting

River Cane
Eva Tesfaye, WWNO/WRKF

Hard News

'Where's Jeff?' Unhoused and struggling with opioid addiction in Alabama
Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom

News Documentary

All Gassed Up
Halle Parker, WWNO/WRKF and Pulitzer Center

News Series

The fight against gun violence in Shreveport
Kat Stromquist, Gulf States Newsroom

Podcast

Road to Rickwood
Alana Schreiber, WWNO/WRKF and MLB

Sports Reporting

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is more than just a game
Joseph King, Gulf States Newsroom

Overall Excellence

WWNO/WRKF
Louisiana News
WWNO Staff
