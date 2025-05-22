WWNO/WRKF and Gulf States Newsroom win 10 Regional Murrow Awards

We’re thrilled to share that WWNO/WRKF and the Gulf States Newsroom have won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association — including the award for Overall Excellence.

Our teams were recognized in the following categories:

Continuing Coverage

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Excellence in Writing

Feature Reporting

Hard News

News Documentary

News Series

Podcast

Sports Reporting

Overall Excellence

These awards honor outstanding journalism across our region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Regional winners will move on to compete at the national level, with the national Murrow Award winners to be revealed in August.

Here are the award-winning stories.

Continuing Coverage

Louisiana bans, criminalizes abortion drugs

Rosemary Westwood, WWNO/WRKF

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Nuoc: A Viet-Cajun story

Anya Groner for "Sea Change"/WWNO/WRKF

Excellence in Writing

Gumbo Inflation

Stephan Bisaha, Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom

Feature Reporting

River Cane

Eva Tesfaye, WWNO/WRKF

Hard News

'Where's Jeff?' Unhoused and struggling with opioid addiction in Alabama

Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom

News Documentary

All Gassed Up

Halle Parker, WWNO/WRKF and Pulitzer Center

News Series

The fight against gun violence in Shreveport

Kat Stromquist, Gulf States Newsroom

Podcast

Road to Rickwood

Alana Schreiber, WWNO/WRKF and MLB

Sports Reporting

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is more than just a game

Joseph King, Gulf States Newsroom

Overall Excellence