WWNO/WRKF and Gulf States Newsroom win 10 Regional Murrow Awards
We’re thrilled to share that WWNO/WRKF and the Gulf States Newsroom have won 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association — including the award for Overall Excellence.
Our teams were recognized in the following categories:
- Continuing Coverage
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
- Excellence in Writing
- Feature Reporting
- Hard News
- News Documentary
- News Series
- Podcast
- Sports Reporting
- Overall Excellence
These awards honor outstanding journalism across our region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Regional winners will move on to compete at the national level, with the national Murrow Award winners to be revealed in August.
Here are the award-winning stories.
Continuing Coverage
Louisiana bans, criminalizes abortion drugs
Rosemary Westwood, WWNO/WRKF
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Nuoc: A Viet-Cajun story
Anya Groner for "Sea Change"/WWNO/WRKF
Excellence in Writing
Gumbo Inflation
Stephan Bisaha, Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom
Feature Reporting
River Cane
Eva Tesfaye, WWNO/WRKF
Hard News
'Where's Jeff?' Unhoused and struggling with opioid addiction in Alabama
Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom
News Documentary
All Gassed Up
Halle Parker, WWNO/WRKF and Pulitzer Center
News Series
The fight against gun violence in Shreveport
Kat Stromquist, Gulf States Newsroom
Podcast
Road to Rickwood
Alana Schreiber, WWNO/WRKF and MLB
Sports Reporting
The HBCU Legacy Bowl is more than just a game
Joseph King, Gulf States Newsroom