How Medicaid cuts could impact women; Louisiana’s film industry drying up; Preservation Hall plans makeover

As Congress continues to debate deep cuts to Medicaid, a new report shows that the program has been central to providing health coverage for women of childbearing age.

The Georgetown University study found that Medicaid covered nearly half of all births in rural America, and that Louisiana was among the states where women rely on Medicaid most.

To learn more, public health reporter Rosemary Westwood spoke with Joan Alker, one of the report’s authors and executive director of the Center for Children and Families at the Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy.

Louisiana’s film industry has been drying up, and currently there’s nothing shooting in the state. Filmmaking has been down across the U.S. but there are also factors affecting Louisiana in particular, including a proposal to get rid of the film tax credit that incentivizes production here.

Miles Doleac, chair of digital filmmaking at Loyola University in New Orleans, as well as independent film director and working actor, helps us dissect the current state of the film industry.

Preservation Hall is known as one of New Orleans’ most iconic jazz venues. Bands play for thousands of students and music lovers each year – all in service of its mission to preserve and perpetuate jazz.

Now, the Preservation Hall Foundation is planning to double the size of its efforts. It’s renovating a three-story, 7,000-square-foot building next door. Producer Matt Bloom met up with the Hall’s artistic director, Ben Jaffe to learn more about how he’s expanding the family business.

