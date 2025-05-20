The latest on the ‘massive’ Orleans Parish jailbreak; 50th annual Greek Fest; Gulf South enters ‘kitten season’

Ten inmates escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center last Friday, the biggest jailbreak in state history. Three of the men were captured shortly after they fled, and one more was arrested last night. Local and state law enforcement officials all seem to be pointing blame at one another. WWNO/WRKF reporter Matt Bloom has been covering the story and joins to give us an update.

Hellenic heritage will be on full display when the Greek Festival returns for its 50th year. The host, New Orleans’ Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is celebrating its 160th anniversary. It’s the oldest existing Orthodox community in the Americas.

Maggie Maag, chair of the church’s Archives Committee, a conservation group also known as Keepers of the Faith, tells us more about the city’s Greek history and this year’s festival.

“Kitten season” is in full swing, and it sounds much cuter than it is. It’s the time of year when kittens tend to be born at the highest rates, often overwhelming the capacity of animal shelters despite the best efforts of staff and volunteers.

Valerie Robinson, manager at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, joins us to discuss what we can do to help stray cats during this time of year.

