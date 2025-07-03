Duplessis enters NOLA mayor’s race; Café Reconcile rebrands; HNOC exhibit on local civil rights movement

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today she tells us about State Sen. Royce Duplesis’ decision to join the New Orleans mayoral race, and goes over Gov. Landry’s recent line item vetoes.

Café Reconcile , a modern soul food cafe tucked away in Central City, is a safe space for at-risk youth to learn culinary and life skills.

As it celebrates 25 years in business, the restaurant is rebranding, and has

updated its mission and core value statement. Caitlin Scanlan, chief development officer for Reconcile New Orleans, tells us more

Last month, the Historic New Orleans Collection opened their latest exhibition, “The Trail The Blazed.” The exhibit gives viewers insight into the local civil rights movement through a multimedia experience – letting them hear the voices and music of the era straight from those on the front lines. Eric Seiferth curated this exhibit, and joins us with the details.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you