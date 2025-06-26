Some Republicans walk back support for Medicaid cuts; inside Louisiana’s ‘detention alley’; CLECO up for sale

It’s Thursday, and The Times Picayune/the Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace is here to talk politics. Today she discusses why some Republican lawmakers are walking back their initial support for Medicaid cuts, and tells us about a rising democratic star in Louisiana politics.

Most Louisianans are familiar with the term “Cancer Alley,” referring to the stretch of land between Baton Rouge and New Orleans where petrochemical facilities have allegedly contributed to high rates of cancer. Now state residents are learning of a new term, “Detention Alley", as rural parts of the state are turning into hubs for immigration enforcement, with skyrocketing numbers of people in custody. Molly Hennessy-Fiske , a reporter for the Washington Post, has spent time in “ Detention Alley,” specifically, the town of Winnfield. She joins us to discuss the emotional impacts and economic boosts the rural community is experiencing.

CLECO, the utility company that provides electricity to nearly 300,000 customers in 24 Louisiana parishes, is searching for a buyer. CLECO notified the state Public Service Commission, and that set into motion a months-long process of requests for proposals as well as examinations by the PSC. .

Peter Ricchiuti, a professor at Tulane’s A. B. Freeman School of Business, tells us what this sale means for Louisiana residents.

