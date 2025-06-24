Third-grade reading law; New Orleans Ballet Association's upcoming season; future of tech in the Deep South

Louisiana is the only state where students have gotten better at reading since 2019. Officials credit new laws, and now, the final piece is taking effect: holding back third graders who are behind in reading. Education reporter Aubri Juhasz explains how schools are trying to help kids pass the test. Then, she joins WRKF’s Karen Henderson to follow up on the state’s new third-grade reading law.

Four ensembles are gearing up to open the New Orleans Ballet Association’s 2025-26 season. Upcoming performances include “Dance Theatre of Harlem,” and “Argentina’s Tango After Dark.” Executive director Jenny Hamilton tells us what to expect at the series of performances.

The Deep South continues to be left out of the tech industry boom.

Yes there are exceptions like Huntsville, Alabama, but states like Missisisppi and Louisiana have not seen nearly as many high paying jobs the tech industry has bought elsewhere.

Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on the advantages of being a tech company in Mississippi…and what’s holding the state back.

