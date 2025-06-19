© 2025
Louisiana Considered

How Senate President Cameron Henry carved his own path; tribal relocations part 1

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 19, 2025 at 3:41 PM CDT
An aerial view of Nunapitchuk, Alaska on July 24, 2024. Nunapitchuk is a small village on the Johnson River in Southwest Alaska. Residents are experiencing permafrost, erosion and flooding and are planning a full relocation as the land becomes increasingly unstable.
Katie Baldwin Basile
/
Katie Baldwin Basile
It’s Thursday, and that means The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace. Today, she tells us how Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, pushed back on Gov. Jeff Landry’s agenda during the legislative session, despite his record of sticking to party lines.

Climate change is altering the land we live on, and Indigenous communities are on the frontline. In the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, we bring you to Alaska, where rapid permafrost thaw is threatening the Native village of Nunapitchuk. Then, we head to Louisiana, where the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe is watching their land disappear underwater due to sea level rise. These threats are forcing these tribes to make the difficult decision: to stay and adapt, or to leave their ancestral home.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
