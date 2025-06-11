Why hackers are targeting small businesses; how cuts to research funding will impact LSU; La.’s revenue volatility rating

Cyberattacks on big companies get plenty of attention, but small businesses are hit about four times as often. A New Orleans restaurant owner lost thousands after her Facebook was hacked.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha shares why hackers are targeting small businesses.

There’s been roughly $11 billion in cuts to university research funding since President Trump took office in January. Trump has cited widespread political bias, including antisemitism, as the reason for these cuts, saying universities have forfeited the right to taxpayer support.

While institutions like Harvard and Johns Hopkins are temporarily self-funding their research, not every institution has the means to do this.

Robert Twilley , a professor and vice president at the Office of Research & Economic Development at Louisiana State University joins us to discuss how research funding cuts could impact schools like LSU.

Recent national analysis shows Louisiana is bucking a national trend related to state budgets. It’s called revenue volatility, and the report from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows Louisiana’s is actually lower than most of the nation. Justin Theal, senior officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts tells us how this rating relates to the state’s budget.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!